NSA-Panama City begins two-week anti-terrorism protection exercise

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (wmbb) — Naval Support Activity-Panama City started a two-week, Navy-wide exercise on Monday, focusing on anti-terrorism protection.

Exercise “Citadel Shield and Solid Curtain” will be going on through February 12th on the base, possibly creating some traffic delays on Thomas Drive near the entrance gate during this time.

According to base officials, the exercise focuses on security personnel responses to simulated threats, based on real situations. It also tests communication between units on the base when faced with a threat.

NSA-PC Security Director, Leon Leath said the training is vital for preparation when it comes to terrorist threats.

“If something was to happen, say a great example is 9-11, If something like that happened on that large of a scale how does everyone interact and how do they communicate and make sure that information flows not just vertically but also up and down so that information gets to where it needs to go,” Leath explained.

As the exercise continues, base officials are asking people to use extreme caution when driving around that area, as first responders may be in the roadways directing traffic or responding to a scenario.