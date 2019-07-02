Skip to content
WMBB
Panama City/Tynd
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Springfield Fire Rescue looking to hire a full-time firefighter
Top Stories
Water boil notice issued for parts of Callaway
Top Stories
Jackson County woman arrested after fleeing a transport vehicle on foot
FWC officers stress boat safety for Fourth of July weekend
Congressman Dunn pays a visit to local non-profit
Bay Co. Commission discusses East Ave bridge update
Weather
Map Center
7 Day Forecast
VIPIR Radar
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: HR Derby field coming, Clevinger back up
Top Stories
“Hoops for Hopes” fundraiser happening at Northwest Florida
Top Stories
Rapinoe hopes to be ready for final despite hamstring strain
AP Source: Simmons, 76ers negotiating a 5-year extension
Morgan scores and Naeher saves in 2-1 victory over England
Delle Donne, Wilson lead early WNBA All-Star balloting
Live Stream
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Fan of the Day
Community Calendar
Marketplace
Open for Biz
Health Desk
Health News
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
About Us
TV Guide
Our Programming
Contact Us
Search
Search
Search
App Download Post
Mobile
Posted:
Jul 2, 2019 / 06:45 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2019 / 07:16 PM CDT
Dollar Doubler
2019 Golf Pass
LawCall
More Marketplace
Submit a News Tip
Fill out my
online form
.