‘Shell Shack’ restaurant coming back to Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Even after Hurricane Michael completely destroyed the ‘Shell Shack’ Restaurant in Mexico Beach, they are not without hope.

The owners of the ‘Shell Shack’ have decided to rebuild their beloved seafood restaurant in the same spot it was before the storm.

Known as one of the best seafood spots in town, they have been serving the Mexico Beach community since 1965.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey says this is important for the city as a way to help drive the local economy.

“George and Trish are very excited, i’ve seen them several times. That’s an old established family business here. And it’s always exciting, in the condition we’re in, that people want to come back and be a part of the community again,” said Mayor Cathey.

The owners say they are very excited to bring the business back to the community.

They don’t have an exact timeline for construction but hope to be back in business as soon as possible.