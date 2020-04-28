‘Shell Shack’ restaurant coming back to Mexico Beach

Mexico Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Even after Hurricane Michael completely destroyed the ‘Shell Shack’ Restaurant in Mexico Beach, they are not without hope.

The owners of the ‘Shell Shack’ have decided to rebuild their beloved seafood restaurant in the same spot it was before the storm.

Known as one of the best seafood spots in town, they have been serving the Mexico Beach community since 1965.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey says this is important for the city as a way to help drive the local economy.

“George and Trish are very excited, i’ve seen them several times. That’s an old established family business here. And it’s always exciting, in the condition we’re in, that people want to come back and be a part of the community again,” said Mayor Cathey.

The owners say they are very excited to bring the business back to the community.

They don’t have an exact timeline for construction but hope to be back in business as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

The FDOT continues to work on several road projects in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "The FDOT continues to work on several road projects in Bay County"

FEMA approves Lynn Haven properties for debris removal and demolition

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA approves Lynn Haven properties for debris removal and demolition"

NEW BROADBAND SERVICE

Thumbnail for the video titled "NEW BROADBAND SERVICE"

'Shell Shack' restaurant coming back to Mexico Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Shell Shack' restaurant coming back to Mexico Beach"

13NOW| Walton County reopens Beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW| Walton County reopens Beaches"

Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class"
More Local News