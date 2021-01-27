Shell Shack in Mexico Beach hosts their grand opening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Shell Shack is known as one of the staples in Mexico Beach, and after Hurricane Michael leveled the beloved building it is now completely rebuilt and open to the public!

The Shell Shack is one of the first stores you see as you enter Mexico Beach. They sell everything from shells, to Mexico Beach merchandise and of course fresh seafood.

With their grand reopening happening this week, the George’s are happy to have had so many people gather for the official opening.

“We’re all excited to see it back open for business. Everythings going to be great, we just need some more places for people to stay in and it’ll all be good.” said the Owner, George Hunter.

In total the building took around 2 years to complete, and owners are excited for Mexico Beach to continue to grow as a whole.