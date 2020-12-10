Several Mexico Beach businesses reopen two years post storm

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rebuilding has been a part of everyone’s lives in the Panhandle since Hurricane Michael hit over two years ago. Mexico Beach being one of the worst areas damaged in the Panhandle.

Now several businesses are rebuilt and back open to the public.

“We are part of the community, we love it here, we’ve gone through this and we’re all in this together,” said Centennial Bank Assistant Branch Manager, Wes Harris.

Centennial Bank and the El Governor RV Park are just two of the businesses that were demolished in Hurricane Michael. In just the past couple weeks, they have reopened to the public.

Centennial is now the only open bank in Mexico Beach.

“They’re all so glad they’re not having to drive to Port Saint Joe to go to the bank, everyone’s happy to see us back. They all talk about seeing us in years past, and they’re glad we’re here, and we’re glad to serve them,” said Harris.

El Governor RV Park employees said they are also happy everything is coming together. Their first-weekend open was packed.

“Then Thanksgiving we were almost booked, we have really had a great turn out. We have a lot of people coming in for new year’s, a lot of people booking for spring break and summer and all that stuff,” said El Governor RV Park Manager, Tangie Horton.

Although it’s been a long time coming for these two spots. They have received lots of positive feedback from customers coming by.

“Some people that lived here permanently with us, they are coming by here and saying how nice it is, and how much it’s changed. Just a great welcome back out here,” said Horton.

Both of these businesses are happy to now serve their long time customers, as well as new ones.

Some other businesses are not far behind either. Both ACE Hardware and the Mango Marley’s restaurant is nearing completion as well.