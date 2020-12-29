Several Mexico Beach businesses prepare to open in 2021

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big things are happening in the small town of Mexico Beach. While many businesses and homeowners rebuild, each day residents get one step closer to a sense of normalcy.

Many spots in town reopened their doors in 2020, and even more are not far behind.

“I think 2021 is going to be some landmark things happening here,” said Mexico Beach Mayor, Al Cathey.

Mayor Cathey says the city has come a long way over the course of two years, but still has quite a ways to go.

Several different food spots and vacation rentals have opened since the storm and now many others are following suit ahead of the New Year.

“We have Harmon Realty opening up, we have the Shell Shack opening up, Ace Hardware is opening up as well,” said Cathey.

Cathey says the hardware store has been open since 1974 and as the owner, he never thought he would have to build another one.

“We’re excited to get back, we have been very blessed that we are able to stay in business after the storm,” said Cathey.

Their hope is to open to the public in mid-February.

Another sought after establishment coming to town is a gas station.

“We are finally going to have a gas station in the first part of 2021. It’s been a difficult time since we’ve had one, you take so many things for granted.” said Cathey.

This kind of business will not only help residents and vacationers, but also boaters and workers.

“That is going to be a big lift to our town,” said Cathey.

Another hot spot destroyed during the storm is the Shell Shack. Owners say rebuilding their store has taken nearly two years.

“Everybody is excited for us to come back, they’re ready for the Shell Shack to be back open to get their fresh seafood and wall décor and shells and come see us,” said Owner, Theresa Hunter.

Their new building is larger than before and is planned to be open by mid-January.

“We are excited to get back, I miss it, we miss all the people and our customers and our friends. We are ready to get back,” said Cathey.

As these spots are set to open after the New Year, it’s safe to say Mexico Beach has big plans for 2021.