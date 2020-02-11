Residents upset over 450 unit apartment complex

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)— Housing is a hot topic of discussion at Mexico Beach in recent months.

Discussion began back in November about a 20-year master plan to build 436 apartments and 213 residential homes. The first reading of the St. Joe’s planned unit development took place at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

After a meeting Monday night with the planning and zoning board, citizens of Mexico Beach voiced concerns about the proposed 554-acre complex which they prefer to be closer to the Tyndall Air Force Base. At Tuesday’s meeting, residents had the same reaction.

Their main complaints were congestion, parking, beach access, and boat ramp traffic.

“The apartment complex, I think if they did move it to the West end of the beach because they say they are targeting Tyndall people more than anyone else, that’s where Tyndall is the West end of our city, it’s not on the East end of the city,” said Mexico Beach Resident, Debbie Alley.

The second reading and voting of the St. Joe planned unit development will take place on February 25th.