New boardwalk beach entrances coming to Mexico Beach

Mexico Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael destroyed nearly everything in Mexico Beach. Including the beach access boardwalks.

Now the city is continuing its rebuild and adding back these entryways for beach goers.

These walkways are not only used to help residents and vacationers to get to the beach, but also help with dune renourishment.

The boardwalks help people to access the beach without destroying the dunes.

The city has already put in four of these walkways, and now five more are being constructed.

Mexico Beach Mayor, Al Cathey says they are necessary to complete the beach construction as a whole.

“The beach is what we have to offer people. So we want to get our beach back going. We want all of the accesses, the public access points to get back ready to go, so we’re excited,” said Mayor of Mexico Beach, Al Cathey.

The construction on these entry ways is expected to be completed in around a month.

After that, the Florida Highway Patrol will then begin planting palm trees and other greenery along the roadside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local Restaurants Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Restaurants Reopen"

PanCare holds first day of COVID-19 antibody testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "PanCare holds first day of COVID-19 antibody testing"

New boardwalk beach entrances coming to Mexico Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "New boardwalk beach entrances coming to Mexico Beach"

'Good News Honey' shares business has seen slight increase since COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Good News Honey' shares business has seen slight increase since COVID-19 pandemic"

TSA workers and hazard pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA workers and hazard pay"
More Local News