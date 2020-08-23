Mexico Beach Welcome Center plans coming along

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After the Mexico Beach Welcome Center was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, steps have been taken since then to rebuild the center to be bigger and better.

The welcome center is something that has been discussed at many city council meetings and Mayor Al Cathey is looking forward to it being one of the first city structures to be rebuilt post storm.

The new welcome center will be built right next to the temporary welcome center in its place.

With a $330,000 budget, Cathey says the structure went out for bid, but when bids came in they were over-budget.

From there, city council decided to re-bid with alternate bids to lower the price.

City leaders say that once the new welcome center is completed, it will help to show that the city is moving in the right direction towards recovery.

“It’s going to be more of a modern looking building, it’s going to be a lot of glass in the front, very simple layout inside, some architectural design outside that makes it look modern yet beachy,” said Mayor, Al Cathey.

The new bids for the welcome center are out for 30 days, and will come back to city council at their next meeting on Tuesday.