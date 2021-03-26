Mexico Beach Welcome Center nearing completion

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach’s new welcome center is moving right along. Since they’ve broken ground, now the construction process is nearly complete.

“Our building is coming along, we are just very very excited to be back in our home so to speak, it’s been a long time coming,” said President of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council, Kimberly Shoaf.

The new welcome center will be built right next to the temporary welcome center in its place.

“This new welcome center will be something that visitors and residents see when they first come into Mexico Beach.”

Shoaf said the new center will show progress in the city.

“This beautiful new building will just highlight the rest of the city and how great we’ve come since the hurricane,” said Shoaf.

The plan is for a more modern look including an open floor plan, a conference room, and offices for community development staff.

“We’ve got windows in, we’ve got sheetrock in, they’re wiring it. We get excited every little day because every little milestone is a step towards something great, better and shiny, and new,” said Shoaf.

The goal is to be able to easily help vacationers with booking their trips and showcasing what else the city has to offer. Plans for the outside of the center will be in the works shortly after the opening.

“We will have a nice new landscaping project once we move into our new building and our temporary structure is moved out of the way. With the landscaping comes our big white chair. We are very excited to bring back our big white Adirondack chair, so that great focal point will be back at the welcome center as well.” said Shoaf.

Welcome center staff said their hope is to be moved into the new center before July.