Mexico Beach still open

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Council Members and Bay County Commissioners voted to close all beaches Friday, but one is still open.

And Mexico Beach City Commissioners say they’re not planning to shut-down any time soon.

Mayor of Mexico Beach, Al Cathey says he believed after Panama City Beach shut their beach accesses to the public, there would have been an influx of vacationers headed their way. But, so far, that has not been the case.

Cathey says he sees no reason to close the beach to a crowd mainly consisting of Mexico Beach residents.

“There’s just no crowds of people to run away, so we didn’t see any reason to do that,” said Mayor, Al Cathey.

Mexico Beach is still under a state of disaster from Hurricane Michael. That being said, Mayor Cathey says there are no places for vacationers to stay anyways.

“There are no restaurants here, there’s no lodging, and so we’re pleased that we are open. We are monitoring, making sure you understand, we’re keeping our fire department and our sheriff’s department people riding the beach every hour,” said Mayor Cathey.

Many residents of the city agree with the decision to keep the beach open.

We love it here and you’re not gonna see the college kids and the other kids, you’re going to see families here and they’re being responsible out here,” said one new resident to Mexico Beach, Kathy Hayman.

“There’s no reason to, as long as there’s no large crowds and everybody’s kind of spaced out doing their own thing. It’s like why mess with it, we’re out in the fresh air that seems to be a good thing,” said Beach Goer, Alisha Neilson.

“I think it’s great, as long as people are responsible I think it’s fantastic,” said one new resident to Mexico Beach, Stephen Hayman.

“I think it’s wonderful, I think it’s great to be here, like my husband said I think being responsible and staying away and social distancing, washing your hands, don’t touch your face, all the things that everyone is telling you to do. We are seeing that happen here today on the beach, so I think it’s great,” said Kathy Hayman.

The next time Mexico Beach officials could consider closing the beaches will take place at their next meeting on Tuesday, March 24th at 1 pm at City Hall.