Mexico Beach officials approve beach changes

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, the Mexico Beach City Commission decided to close their beaches for another two weeks.

However, on Wednesday the commission chose to open the sands for recreational activities.

The beach will now be open daily from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT.

Equipment used for individual active sports, including fishing poles and tackle is allowed on the beach.

Other sports equipment and beach lounging items that are not allowed on the beach include but aren’t limited to chairs, tents, loungers, umbrellas, carts, coolers, and blankets, and beach towels laid on the ground.

Gatherings of people is not allowed and public parking areas remain closed for purposes of accessing the beach.

Aside from the times above, the beach is closed.