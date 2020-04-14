Mexico Beach extends beach closure an extra two weeks

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a two-week shutdown, Mexico Beach officials announced Tuesday that they would be extending beach closures to the public for at least another two weeks.

Mexico Beach was one of the last cities to close down it’s beaches due to coronavirus.

Mexico Beach officials said that they would reach out to Gulf County, with whom Mexico Beach relies on for things like EMS, for permission to open the beaches to exercisers and fisherman with limited equipment during this next stretch. Mario Gisbert, the city administrator, and Mayor Al Cathey said that they will hold a special meeting pending Gulf County’s response.

The beaches remain completely closed until further notice.