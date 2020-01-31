Mexico Beach continues to work on projects to restore the city

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new leader is coming to Mexico Beach beginning on February 7th, Mario Gisbert will take over city administrator. Gisbert plans to help the hurricane-damaged city by focusing on some big projects.

“Almost anything you say within Mexico Beach, we are going after and trying to safeguard,” said City Administrator, Mario Gisbert.

With only 35 city employees, Gisbert says they are still in the process of trying to get compensation for all the work that has been done, including through federal and state funds, in addition to grant money.

“We have over $200 million dollars worth of projects that were going at little by little by little,” said Gisbert.

Gisbert says they have already gone through $30 million dollars worth of completed projects in the past 15 months. They now have several future plans they are in the process of working on.

As for the master stormwater system, the core of engineers has already kicked the project off with 2.5 million dollars for a feasibility study. So it’ll take two years to know whether or not it works. Once it is proven to work, the design phase will begin, then implementation will follow.

The removal of dead trees and resurfacing roads is also on the to-do list.

“We’re rebuilding the marina area and bringing it back up to what it was pre-storm. We hope to build a new fire station and a new police station to replace the ones we had. A new civic facility, which is where we had our council meetings,” said Gisbert.

They are making sure all of these projects are at a higher elevation than they were originally.

“We hope to rebuild our pier, we hope to really storm harden our entrance into the canal with jetties,” said Gisbert.

The city hopes to put plans for these projects out in a public workshop, where they will discuss them with state and federal agencies on February 22nd.