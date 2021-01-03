Mexico Beach continues rebuild on housing, hopes it will help with tourism

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach has been rebuilding slowly each and every day after Hurricane Michael destroyed nearly every building in sight.

Now two years later and many businesses have come back, as housing continues to be rebuilt.

As individual houses and rentals continue to be rebuilt, other motels and spots in town are also working to eventually reopen their doors.

“We have the Driftwood Motel that’s fixing to break ground, the campground is open, people need to come see us,” said Mayor, Al Cathey.

One of the iconic Mexico Beach structures devastated by the storm is the El Governor Motel.

“The El Governor is just one of those iconic businesses plus it gives us a place where people can come and stay. One house at a time takes a while, a motel with 108 rooms is a big deal. Same with the Driftwood in coming back, they’re breaking ground down there and it may not be 2021 but it will be close,” said Mayor Cathey.

Cathey says having available housing is a huge part of bringing in tourism to their area…

“There’s an excitement about having that motel back and being part of our community. When you can get people in town, you can generate enthusiasm. For little businesses, that’s what we need,” said Mayor Cathey.

With many different hopeful openings coming in 2021, Mexico Beach and its residents hope to return to normal as soon as possible.