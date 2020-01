MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – In an unanimous vote, Mexico Beach city council members approved hiring former Panama City Beach City Manager, Mario Gisbert, as their City Administator.

Back in November, Gisbert started assisting Mexico Beach three days a week following the death of that city’s City Administrator, Andy Anderson.

He shortly thereafter became the Interim City Administrator.

He is set to start full time February 7th. His contract states he’ll make $90,0000 a year.