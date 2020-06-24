Many businesses rebuilding in Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Many places are still recovering across the area from Hurricane Michael. One of the hardest hit was Mexico Beach.

Many businesses in Mexico Beach are under construction as of recent months. It’s been almost two years since Hurricane Michael and many local business owners are coming back and rebuilding and their original place of business.

The Shell Shack Restaurant was one of the well known spots in town destroyed by the storm.

They have been serving the Mexico Beach community since 1965 and are building back once again in the original location.

“It’s going to be a positive for both of us, I appreciate the community support and I’m sure they appreciate me being here,” said Shell Shack Owner, George Hunter.

Another store starting from scratch is Ace Hardware, which is owned by Mayor Al Cathey.

Ace has been in business for 67 years and Cathey says as a business owner, he is excited for a fresh start.

“We are learning from Michael to live in chaotic conditions and terms of operating a business out of a makeshift warehouse, we are very much looking forward to having some organization to what we do,” said Mayor Al Cathey.

And as mayor, he looks forward to the city’s future.

“To us that’s a new start, we’re all of our little mom and pop businesses, there’s several of them going out we’re excited for all of them that are coming back. Not for us as a long time business here and one that we are just so happy to be back part of this community, we’re excited about our new store, a new start, a new look,” said Mayor Cathey.

A new gas station is also in the works. A building permit was recently submitted to the city.

Many of these business owners don’t have an exact timeline for when construction will be complete, they say they are excited to be back and be a part of the community once again.