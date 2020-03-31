Beaches of Mexico Beach closed for two weeks

Mexico Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While beaches all across Florida have shut down, Mexico Beach was one to remain open.

With opinions on both sides of the argument, one thing remained at the forefront of discussion, and that was safety.

For the past several days, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring the beaches of Mexico Beach to make sure people are practicing social distancing.

But that was not enough of a safety precaution for some, leading City Council to vote to close the beach in the end.

“We put some practices in place last Friday morning about banning public parking. We thought that we did a good job and evidently there was some, obviously a consensus, three to two vote, in favor of closing the beach, so that’s what we’re gonna do,” said Mayor of Mexico Beach, Al Cathey.

After a heated discussion between City Commissioners as well as the Mayor, there was a clear difference of opinion between some.

“For those that want to use the beach, I thought it was worth standing up for that because I think that once we proved we could control the crowds and we’re willing to continue to do so, at least our own beach. That we could salvage that, but that wasn’t the case,” said Mayor Cathey.

“We have quite a few citizens here with health problems, family members, myself included, I like the beach but I cannot see having it be open and jeopardizing one single citizen in this community,” said City Councilman, Bobby Pollock.

“But for us to close the beach to residents especially, I just don’t think that’s fair,” said City Councilman, Jerry Smith.

As for the 3 1/2 mile stretch of white sands, the city will be putting up more signage about the closure and shutting down beach access points.

The beach closure will go into effect Tuesday night, March 31st at midnight and will be effective for at least two weeks. In two weeks, Mexico Beach will meet again to discuss opening the beaches back to the public or continuing the closure for a longer period of time.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

FHSAA looking into extending spring sport seasons

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHSAA looking into extending spring sport seasons"

Unemployment process

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment process"

Beaches of Mexico Beach closed for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beaches of Mexico Beach closed for two weeks"

Importance of filling out the US Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance of filling out the US Census"

Tyson Foods to give $60 million in bonuses for frontline workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyson Foods to give $60 million in bonuses for frontline workers"

Husband hides symptoms to visit wife in maternity ward, Strong Hospital officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Husband hides symptoms to visit wife in maternity ward, Strong Hospital officials say"
More Local News