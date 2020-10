MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All of Mexico Beach is under a boil water notice after a contractor placed a water main into service without first obtaining clearance, according to Mexico Beach officials.

They added that the bacteriological quality of the water is currently unknown and they should have results from sampling in the next few days.

All water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice or washing dishes should be brought to a one minute rolling boil, officials added.