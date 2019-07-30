Man sends videos of burning property to the victim; arrested for arson

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Brannon Gray was arrested on Monday for burglary and arson.

Deputies say Gray and the victim were involved in a dispute regarding business over Facebook messenger.

Brannon Gray

During the argument, the victim says Gray sent him videos of him burning his property and tent.

The arrest report says you can clearly see Gray burning the victim’s items and property.

Gray also made continuous statements to the victim saying, ‘you’re going to learn’ and other threats.

Through this, deputies say Gray knowingly entered the victim’s tent with the intention to cause damage. They say Gray removed numerous items from the tent and burned them and the tent.

Gray was arrested and facing charges of arson and burglary.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and his bond was set at $30,000.