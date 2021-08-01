The City of Lynn Haven remains under boil water notice for the third day

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven remains under a mandatory boil water notice for the third day. The latest bacteria test results show that three out of 12 samples that did not pass.

The city plans to do another sample later Sunday and should have those results back by noon Monday.

The city’s water plant was struck by lightning Thursday night. This took out their backup generator and transfer switch resulting in a loss of pressure and chlorination.

City officials are still advising residents to boil water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking. You can also use bottled water as an alternative.

The City of Lynn Haven says will make an announcement as soon as the test results come back clear.