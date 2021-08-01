The City of Lynn Haven remains under boil water notice for the third day

Lynn Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven remains under a mandatory boil water notice for the third day. The latest bacteria test results show that three out of 12 samples that did not pass.

The city plans to do another sample later Sunday and should have those results back by noon Monday.

The city’s water plant was struck by lightning Thursday night. This took out their backup generator and transfer switch resulting in a loss of pressure and chlorination.

City officials are still advising residents to boil water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking. You can also use bottled water as an alternative.

The City of Lynn Haven says will make an announcement as soon as the test results come back clear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay County doctors warn of rise in COVID-19 cases

Counties across the panhandle facing meth epidemic

President of GAC Contractors passes away

Drugs and money seized during search warrant

FDOH latest COVID-19 data shows Bay County positivity rate growing

Jerry Brown says goodbye to WMBB

More Local News

Don't Miss