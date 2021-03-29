Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Florida News
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
News 13 This Morning
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
IRS identity check: Why more tax payers’ refunds are on hold
Video
Top Stories
Starting March 29 those who are 40+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 29, 2021
Video
Rosenwald Principal criticizes FEMA for delayed Hurricane Michael recovery in Bay District Schools
Law enforcement searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run
Video
More than 200 Bay District School employees received their COVID-19 vaccine from Winn-Dixie
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Starting March 29 those who are 40+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
Video
Top Stories
Florida to start vaccinating adults 40 and older Monday, 18+ next month, DeSantis says
State rescinds nursing home visitation orders
PanCare offering single dose vaccine today
Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’, police chief says
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 29, 2021
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Central Alabama left damaged following severe storms
Video
Top Stories
At least 5 killed across South as series of tornadoes strike Alabama, Georgia
Video
Morning Forecast: March 26, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: March 25, 2021
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast 3-24-2021
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
European women’s soccer vision sees place for indie clubs
Top Stories
Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds
Top Stories
USC shuts down Oregon 82-68 to end 20-year Elite Eight wait
Texas slows Maryland, gets to Elite Eight with 64-61 win
No. 11 UCLA beats ‘Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight
Louisville beats Oregon 60-42, heads to women’s Elite Eight
Features
Golf Card 2021
Community Calendar
Easter in the Panhandle
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Wheels N Water Tickets
Weather Pic of the Day
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast: March 29, 2021
local
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 07:02 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 07:02 AM CDT
Here’s your morning forecast for March 29, 2021.
Latest Local News Video
IRS identity check: Why more tax payers' refunds are on hold
Video
14-year-old killed in Hit-and-Run in Calhoun County
Video
Calhoun Co. Deputies spot UTV from Helicopter
Video
BDS vaccine event
Video
shrimp and grits fest
Video
arts fest
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled from shelves for ‘passive racism’
Massive cargo ship still stuck sideways blocking Suez Canal
Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin, Musk says
Colorado baker once sued over wedding cake for gay couple now sued over gender transition cake
WATCH: Don’t celebrate too early; local reporter’s basketball shot goes viral
Video
Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works
WATCH: Damage from possible tornado in Houston County
Video