Morning Forecast: March 17, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-- If you're looking for a fun night out and want to help support the local arts community, then look no further than Kaleidoscope Theatre's latest production 'The Amorous Ambassador."

The piece is an American farce, meaning all the comedic situations characters encounter are exaggerated for even more comic-relief. The main character, Harry Douglas has just become the new ambassador to Great Britain moving his wife and daughter into their new estate home. What follows is a case of comedic shenanigans filled with mistaken-identities and unexpected romance.