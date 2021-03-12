Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Florida News
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
News 13 This Morning
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
President Biden sets goal to return ‘closer to normal’ by July 4 in address to nation
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 12, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Lucky Puppy Rescue hopes for community support at fundraising event
Video
Lynn Haven Sports Complex testing site to no longer offer PCR COVID-19 tests beginning March 22
College students spend spring break giving back in Bay County
Video
Jackson County remembers the life of T.G. Harkrider
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Lynn Haven Sports Complex testing site to no longer offer PCR COVID-19 tests beginning March 22
Top Stories
Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, March 10th
Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, March 9th
Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, March 8th
CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without masks
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Top Stories
Tonight and Tomorrow Panama City Forecast 3-11-2021
Video
Top Stories
Today’s weather forecast | Thursday, March 11th
Video
Top Stories
‘The single largest cold stunning event, ever’: Sea Turtle, Inc. now caring for over 4,500 sea turtles
Video
What went wrong with the energy grid in Texas?
Video
Many areas in Panama City Beach damaged after likely tornado sweeps through
Video
Photo Gallery: Severe weather causes damage in Panama City Beach
Gallery
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Chase for the Championship | COVID-19 knocks out Virginia as UNC topples VT
Live
Top Stories
The Latest: Twins get government OK for up to 10,000 fans
Top Stories
Positive COVID-19 test for Virginia nixes ACC semifinal
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
Free agency an antidote for offensive fireworks, mobile QBs
Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall
Features
Black History Month
Buy the Entertainment Card
Community Calendar
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Wheels N Water Tickets
Weather Pic of the Day
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Morning Forecast: March 12, 2021
local
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 07:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 07:00 AM CST
Watch your morning forecast from March 12, 2021.
Latest Local News Video
President addresses the nation after signing stimulus bill and hopes for return to normal by July 4th
Video
President Biden addresses the nation one year into the COVID-19 Pandemic
Video
Morning Forecast: March 12, 2021
Video
LPR to hold annual "Spay-ghetti" Luncheon
Video
Spring breakers giving back to the community
Video
More Local News
Don't Miss
Alabama House votes to end yoga ban, but don’t say ‘namaste’
Netflix cracking down on password sharing: ‘You need your own account to keep watching’
Video
Prince William denies claims, says royals are ‘very much not a racist family’
Cheese lovers rejoice! Taco Bell brings back a favorite
Goodbye Pepé: Here’s why a longtime Looney Tunes character was ‘canceled’
Burger King tweets, ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ on International Women’s Day
‘She was so little:’ Mom delivers premature ‘miracle’ baby in car during Texas storm
Video