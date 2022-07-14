The Atlanta Dream host the Connecticut Sun on Friday night before embarking on a four-game Western road trip.

Atlanta (10-13) enters Friday’s tilt having lost nine of its last 12 games.

The Sun have the fourth-best record in the WNBA at 15-8, which includes two wins against the Dream. Connecticut will vie for the season sweep on Friday.

Atlanta lost its first game since returning from the All-Star break, a 90-75 decision at the Chicago Sky on Tuesday.

Aari McDonald hit a 3-pointer that gave the Dream a 70-65 lead with 7:50 to play, but Chicago scored the next 15 points.

“We just need time to build that chemistry and that trust, and an understanding of how to finish off games,” Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright said.

Connecticut won its first game following the All-Star break with an 89-81 victory at the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Jonquel Jones collected 20 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

DeWanna Bonner’s 19 points moved her to 12th on the WNBA’s career scoring list.

Courtney Williams, the Dream’s top scorer last year, returns to Atlanta after scoring a team-high 17 points with 10 rebounds in Connecticut’s 72-61 win on June 26.

The Sun, however, have won just three of their last seven games.

“We’ve gotta find our way out of it,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said. “There’s no magical formula. There’s no savior coming through that door.”

Atlanta is led by All-Star rookie Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Erica Wheeler has returned as Atlanta’s starting point guard in the last five games after missing three weeks with a left foot sprain. She is averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 assists per game since her return.

