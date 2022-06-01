ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan standout freshmen Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan are staying in the NBA draft.

Diabate and Houstan had to make a decision to stay in school, or to remain in the draft, by Wednesday.

The 6-foot-11 Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida.

Houstan, a shooting guard from Mississauga, Ontario, led Michigan with 60 3-pointers, averaged 10 points and started in every game last season.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25