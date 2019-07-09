Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop for not wearing seat belt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A cracked windshield and no seatbelt leads to the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs woman.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on July 7th, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a driver who was not wearing a seat belt, while driving a vehicle with a cracked windshield impeding her vision.

When deputies spoke with the driver, identified as Regina Padgett, age 50, she was visibly nervous and admitted she was on probation.

A K-9 unit was called to the stop and alerted on the vehicle. Padgett admitted to having methamphetamine in her purse. The substance was wrapped in a receipt with the sole intent, she said, to sell to make some money.

Approximately one gram of methamphetamine was located in Padgett’s purse.

Padgett was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation. She was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail.