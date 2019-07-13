Westbound lanes opening soon on 23rd Street Flyover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Transportation is planning to have the 23rd Street Flyover ready for drivers by the end of August.

According to officials, the westbound lanes will be open creating a transition to US 98 where traffic will not stop. Drivers on 23rd Street will also have access to US 98.

The Florida Department of Transportation is hoping that this improves the way people drive and will reduce congestion.

FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter says the community is excited for this project to be completed.

“People are really excited about it, said Satter.” They have seen it being built for a long time and I think that they are just eager to get on it.”

The Flyover is expected to be completely done by the beginning of 2020.