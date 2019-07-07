Wanted fugitive arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Police have arrested a wanted fugitive after receiving an anonymous tip.

32-year-old Maurice Bennett of Marianna was said to be wanted on four outstanding felony warrants. Police located him at a home off Lynch Drive, where he soon after fled on foot into the woods behind the home.

Deputies set up a perimeter of the area with the assistance of a K9 tracking team. A track was established and ended nearby in the backyard of a neighboring home. The resident of the home, Buddy Wyatt, stated to officers he had seen Bennett running away from the home.

While the K9 Tracking teams were in the process of coming back to the residence again to regroup a subject exited the home and stated Bennett Jr. had just run out of the residence towards the wooded area.

Bennett was then located and taken to the Jackson County jail. He faces charges of Failure to Appear, Carry Concealed Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell.

Police said Buddy Wyatt lied about knowing Bennett Jr. was seeking refuge inside the residence he was in and gave false information to Deputies. He has been charged with accessory after the fact and was also taken to the Jackson County jail.