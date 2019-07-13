Tropical Storm Barry brings high rip currents to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Double red flags flying across the county on Friday, as Tropical Storm Barry continues to move west.

According to the Panama City Beach Patrol, the double red flag conditions are a direct result of the tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is causing a high rip current, bringing big waves and high tide.

Member of beach patrol, Allison Marshall says anytime a storm circulates in the waters, rough waters will make their way in.

“It’s supposed to be a little bit bigger tomorrow, so tomorrow will be the biggest day and then it’ll calm down through Sunday and Monday but as it calms down, that’s also when our threat of rip currents goes up.” said Marshall.

With double red flags flying, that means the water is closed to all swimmers.