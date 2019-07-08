Tropical Formation Chance increased to 60% by NHC

Miami, FLA (WMBB) – On Sunday evening the National Hurricane Center raised the probability for the formation of a tropical depression within five days to 60%.

Latest model runs suggest an area of low pressure could develop into the next tropical depression in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by late week, however the track and strength of the system changes from model to model.

Coastal areas stretching from Louisiana all the way to the big bend of Florida should be monitoring the progress of this system.

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will be monitoring this situation and updates will be posted here and on our social media accounts.

A trough of low pressure located over the southeastern United States

is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of

Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure will likely form in a few

days. Some gradual development is possible thereafter and a tropical

depression could form by the end of the week while the low meanders

near the northern Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, this system

has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the

central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. For more

information about the rainfall threat, please see products issued by

your local weather forecast office and the Weather Prediction

Center. Interests along the northern Gulf Coast and Florida

peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent. National Hurricane Center Discussion

