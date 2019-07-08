Teen arrested after fleeing from police in stolen car

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB)- A Crestview teenager suspected of stealing a car is captured after fleeing from police.

The car was said to be stolen from a home in Fort Walton Beach. Reports said the suspect, 16-year-old Cam’ron Lewis was driving a stolen vehicle in Crestview when he spotted two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Stillwell Road.

Police said after seeing the deputies, he fled down Brentwood, a dead end road.

Lewis then drove through a wooden privacy fence, making the car go airborne, and then continued to drive through the back yards.

He took out more fences before getting wedged and fleeing on foot. Shortly after, deputies tracked him down Sunday afternoon.

He’s been charged him with grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Lewis told them he sped off because he didn’t want to go to jail.