Sunday tropical update

NHC 5 Day Tropical Outlook

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Hurricane Center is still watching a weak trough of low pressure sliding through the central part of the country as the next possible tropical system.

On Sunday, meteorologists upgraded the chance of formation to 50% over the next 5 days, or by Friday, July 12th.

Latest model runs suggest an area of low pressure could develop into the next tropical depression in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by late week, however the track and strength of the system changes from model to model.

Coastal areas stretching from Louisiana all the way to the big bend of Florida should be monitoring the progress of this system.

We will continue to post updates as information becomes available.

