Springfield Fire Rescue looking to hire a full-time firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Fire Rescue is now accepting applications for the position of a full-time firefighter.

The position will come with a package consisting of state retirement, health benefits, vacation days, and a starting salary of $44,900.

Springfield Fire chief Brian Eddins said that they are looking for somebody with experience as the busy department covers 5 square miles and runs on average 2,500 to 3,000 calls a year, including medical and fire runs.

The chief said the fire-rescue is able to offer competitive pay for the area considering the size of the department.

“I know we are a competitive salary, if not more than a lot of the bigger departments in the area because we’re a smaller department. We have 17 full-time firefighters and 10 part-time firefighters, so that allows us to pay a little extra,” said Brian Eddins, Springfield Fire chief.

Applicants must be a certified firefighter 2 with the state of Florida and applications must be turned in by July 15th, 2019.

You can stop by the fire-rescue at 3726 E 3rd St, Springfield, to pick up or submit an application during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, M-F.

The application can also be found online here, however, it still must be submitted in person or through the mail.

