Sheriff’s Office offers free ‘home check’ when you’re away

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — The bay county sheriff’s office offering a free service that will hopefully help residents relax while away from their homes.

In the ‘Summer Home Check’ program, residents can register to have their homes checked on while out of town.

Volunteers through the sheriff’s office will pay a visit to the homes to ensure everything is as it should be.

Sheriff Tommy Ford says they offer this service all year round but the summertime is usually the time it’s needed most.

“It’s certainly something that’s available and that we’re proud to be able to offer and as I said, it does give peace of mind to know someone is checking on their house,” said Ford.

To get your name on the list before your next trip, call the sheriff’s office at (850)747-4700 and ask for community services.