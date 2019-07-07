Saturday tropical update

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, July 6th, the National Hurricane Center pegged a weak system moving south through the Mississippi River Valley as the next area for possible tropical development.

Meteorologists have given this area a 20% chance over the next 5 days that it could develop into a tropical system, however that is a very low end chance.

Latest models runs from the ECMWF (Euro) and GFS do show a weak area of low pressure developing on the tail end of a cold front around Thursday, which would place it in the northeastern Gulf, before meandering westward toward Louisiana.

While these two models do show something, they are not in agreement as far as what that disturbance could become. As we see additional model runs over the next few days, we will get a better idea of what we’re looking at in terms of development.

Regardless of whether this area will develop into a tropical system or not, you can expect to see a bit more rain coming by the time we get to Thursday and possibly lasting into the weekend.