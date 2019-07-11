Prosecutors seeking death penalty in Hunt case

A man Panama City police say shot and killed one person and injured three others in now facing the death penalty.

Prosecutors confirmed Thursday that they are seeking the death penalty Michael Harrison Hunt.

Investigators were searching for Hunt after he walked away from the Bay County courthouse during an April 1st court session. During the hearing, Hunt learned of a new warrant for his arrest but due to confusion about the warrant he was able to slip away.

While Hunt was missing the shooting happened. Hunt was declared a person of interest and he was arrested as he returned to Bay County.