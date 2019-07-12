Panama City Beach giving employees compensation due to short staff

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With a short staff, Panama City Beach is looking to add a little extra money to their city employees’ paychecks.

At the council meeting on Thursday night, the council approved a temporary incentive plan that will add about $80 dollars to each person’s check.

City Manager Mario Gisbert says that equals to about $1 more per hour.

Right now, the city is short 16 members within its department. With fewer bodies, means more work and time for those who are working.

Gisbert says this is just a way they’re hoping to show appreciation to their employees.

“Everybody is in dire need of employees right now. I guarantee you that Panama City, Lynn Haven, Parker, Springfield. Every city is out there hunting employees. Every contractor is out there hunting employees. So, anybody that is out there and has a place, that needs work, we’re with you and we’re hoping to make it a little bit better for the people who are working extra hard,” said Gisbert.

He says he will give Human Resources the approval to begin this plan immediately.

It will continue until the positions are filled within the short-staffed departments.

To see all the openings within the city, click here.