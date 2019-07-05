One dead in Panama City Beach motorcycle accident

Panama City Beach, Fla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a motorcycle and pickup truck collide.

It happened around 4:15 Thursday afternoon at the intersection of South Highway 79 and Innocente Avenue. The driver of a Ford F-150 truck attempted to turn left onto Innocente Avenue as the motorcycle approached the intersection.

As the vehicles collided, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected. The driver of the motorcycle has succumbed to his injuries. The passenger has been life-flighted to Bay Medical and is in critical condition. The name of the driver has not yet been released until next of kin are notified.