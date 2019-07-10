New neighborhood master plan approved

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A new neighborhood is in the works after Panama City commissioners approved a master plan for the development.

The approval came this morning at the Panama City commission meeting. The development, called Liberty Falls, is in the planning stages.

It is currently set to be built in a northeastern area of the city, and provide 1,900 residential units in a variety of types.

The area is 943 acres and will also save 62 acres for commercial use.

“It’s a great project,” said City Manager, Mark McQueen. “I think it’s going to be an opportunity for us to really build homes that are going to meet a lot of the needs of the people in the city of Panama City.”

Approval of the master plan means the developers can now move on to the engineering logistics of the complex before beginning construction.

McQueen told News 13 that the development will take ten years to be completed, construction taking place in multiple phases. He says the first phase of construction isn’t likely to occur for at least 9 months to a year.