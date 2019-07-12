Neighborhood residents voice concerns on proposed housing development

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The former Hombre Golf Course will soon become a housing development but residents already living in the area have some concerns.

During Thursday night’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting many residents of The Glades took the podium, pleading to the council to stop the building of townhomes so close to property lines.

The proposed plans by George Roberts will bring 80 townhomes and more than 200 single family homes to the grounds of the old golf course.

The group says they’re aware housing is needed in bay county and just hope for a different approach.

Glades resident, Diana Holmes said, “We would like single-family homes or something less dense. Not behind 24 homes, you have 80 homes.”

“I feel for what they’re going through. And I just wish maybe they would’ve started a little bit sooner before those deals were made and maybe they could’ve looked at trying to purchase some of that area from Mr. Roberts prior to him selling it to a developer,” said Councilman Hector Solis.

