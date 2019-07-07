Motorcyclist dies following crash in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- One man is dead following an accident Friday night at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and 23rd Street.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday between a motorcycle and a Honda Civic. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, that man has been identified as Bryan A. White of Panama City.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, White passed away as a result of his injuries. Panama City Police said the investigation into this crash is still on-going.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are encouraged to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112.