Missing man’s body found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing Bay County man was discovered on Friday in the City of Springfield. Police were called out to a vegetative swampy area around three in the afternoon.

They found the body of Felton Warren on East 5th Street. This marks the three-month anniversary of Warrens’ missing person case.

Police say they found his ID in his pocket, and then immediately took Warren’s body to the medical examiners office. An autopsy will be performed to see if there was any foul play connected to the man’s death.

Springfield police Chief Barry Roberts says it is still very early in the case, but they are glad Warren’s body was found.

“We are just glad the body has been recovered,” said Roberts. Of course we would have preferred him being found alive, but at least now the body has been recovered so the family can have some closure and have a service as they wish to do.”

The case remains under investigation. Roberts is asking anyone who has information on this case to contact the Springfield Police Department.