Jackson County woman arrested after fleeing a transport vehicle on foot

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – On July 2, 2019, at approximately 9:59 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Kaitlyn R. Payne jumping from a private transport vehicle that was being used to transport her to a court-ordered rehabilitation center.

Payne began to run on foot and attempted to break into several vehicles. Payne was eventually able to steal a pick-up truck, and she attempted to flee the area. A deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle on US-231 and Lake Point Road.

Ms. Payne attempted to turn onto Sherry Circle and was unable to control the vehicle. The vehicle drove onto the shoulder and collided with a power pole. Ms. Payne then fled the scene on foot and was quickly taken into custody by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Payne has been charged with Grand Theft Auto (Felony), Burglary of a Conveyance (Felony), Burglary of A Conveyance Armed (Felony), Leaving the Scene (Misdemeanor), and Theft of Firearm (Felony).