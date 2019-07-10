Code enforcement concerns voiced at Lynn Haven Commission Meeting

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents stepped forward at Tuesday afternoon’s City Commission Meeting to question the city’s code enforcement unit and conditions of businesses, abandoned properties and residential areas.

Issues with flooding, overflowing trash, poor drainage and the upkeep of abandoned properties were discussed throughout the public commentary segment of the meeting.

The conversation got heated at times between residents and elected leaders, but each complaint was addressed and both sides had the time to make their thoughts heard.

“The good thing is, tonight, the City of Lynn Haven has listened to us,” said Tracy Anglin, the owner of First Step Child Development Center in Lynn Haven. “We were able to talk with a new program director. They are going to come out, they are going to try to divert the water that we are expecting with the storm that’s possibly coming in.”

Anglin has struggled with flooding and drainage issues near her childcare center for several years. Anglin, her family and parent volunteers have tried to alleviate the problems by walking to the drains to pull trash out of them by hand in the middle of severe storms.

She said her business sits at a lower point compared to the surrounding properties, and with only two drains, the area can flood quickly with heavy rainfall. Until the meeting on Tuesday, Anglin had not received as positive of feedback about how the city would assist her with the flooding issues she now faces following Hurricane Michael.

For now, she advises other people in Lynn Haven facing similar situations to keep seeking out the city’s help, but also to have a proactive attitude, as code enforcement has many issues to address at this time.

“Do everything you can as a homeowner and as a business owner,” Anglin said. “Try every direct path you can take, and then if you don’t feel you’re getting resolved, come and stand up for yourself.”

