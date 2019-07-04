Chipley man arrested for sexually abusing a minor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Chipley man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Washington County.

After receiving reports from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center alleging Christopher Duffy forced the victim to perform a sexual act, an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was conducted.

Following the investigation, Duffy was charged with sexually battery of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

Duffy has been taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.