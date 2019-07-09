Caught on camera: Panama City Police Officer reportedly punches man during an arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Panama City Police Department has opened an investigation after a video surfaces of a police officer punching a man in the face during an arrest.

The video was sent to News 13 by a viewer showing the incident.

The incident happened on July 4 at Pacesetters Personnel Services on 15th Street in Panama City.

Photo courtesy: Bay County Jail

The business’ office manager who was at the store during the incident says the violence started before police were called.

“All of a sudden, I see Antwon choking one of my other employees up against the glass and the glass shattered,” said manager, Alyssa Greer.

She says Williams is a regular at the day labor business but was told he’s recently been violent with others. “Two days prior to that, he had punched another employee to the point he broke his eye socket.”

On Thursday though, Greer says police were dealing with a chaotic situation. “He (Williams) was trying to fight with them. He was in handcuffs and bucking from them and trying to hit them. they were trying to get him into the car, it took 5 of them to get into the car.”

Greer says it was about $500 to replace the broken window at the business.

The Panama City Police Department released this statement: “The Panama City Police Department is in receipt of the complaint and has opened an investigation. The officer will be placed on administrative leave.”

Williams is facing charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence. His bond was set at $15,000 dollars.

News 13 attempted to get surveillance video from Pacesetters as well as additional video from the Panama City Police Department. Due to regulation, no video can be released until the investigation is finished.

Stay with News 13 as we continue to follow the story.