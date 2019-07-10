Callaway hopes to retain name “Tyndall Parkway” for city’s portion of U.S. 98

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) ― Callaway commissioners and residents gathered at the city’s Arts & Conference Center for a regular meeting.

The board began by pushing a resolution regarding budget amendments in order to prepare the next year’s budget.

Later, the commissioners approved the city manager’s plan submission for the 1 million dollar state grant which Callaway will be getting.

Half will be used for road projects and the other half on storm water projects.

Also at the meeting, Callaway mayor Pamn Henderson further discussed the board’s decision made at their last meeting to not rename the city’s portion of U.S. 98.

“A few days after our meeting the Parker council made the same decision, they want to keep the portion that is in Parker as Tyndall Parkway. So we drafted a joint letter that myself and mayor Musgrave signed, and we’re sending it to all the pertinent parties,” said Henderson.

The mayor also said that they fully support Panama City’s decision to rename U.S. 98 but for Callaway they want to keep the same name to emphasize the relationship between the city and the base.