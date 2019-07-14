Bay Medical lay-offs take effect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- As we first told you back in February, Bay Medical Sacred Heart officials announced lay-offs and the closure of certain services.

About 20 staff members would be laid off as a result and the hospital would be ending its obstetrical services. Now, 5 months later, that time has come.

We reached out to representatives with Bay Medical Sacred Heart on Friday and they issued this statement in regards to the news.

The statement is as follows:

“Bay Medical Sacred Heart announced earlier this year that we would not be continuing OB services at the hospital due to space limitations after Hurricane Michael and our ongoing effort to rebuild the most comprehensive hospital in our region.

We remain committed to delivering essential healthcare services to Bay County, including our comprehensive heart program, trauma services, a full continuum of surgical services, and critical care. As we continue to rebuild and grow our services in the community, including the addition of 144 beds to our hospital, we will work closely with medical staff and community leaders to meet the community’s changing healthcare needs.”

News 13 also asked if there would be any additional lay-offs on top of those 20 employees and we have yet to receive a comment on that matter.