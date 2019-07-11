Bail set for Jackson County Deputy at $170,000

The Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy accused of planting drugs on innocent people is being held on a $170,000 bond.

FDLE agents arrested Zachary Wester, 26, on felony charges of racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance and false imprisonment.

Wester was arrested Wednesday in Crawfordville, Fla. He is also charged with misdemeanor perjury, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FDLE began its investigation last August at the request of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation shows Wester routinely pulled over citizens for alleged minor traffic infractions, planted drugs inside their vehicles and arrested them on fabricated drug charges.

Wester also allegedly circumvented JCSO’s body camera policy and tailored his recordings to conceal his criminal activity.